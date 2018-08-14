Insider Selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) President Sells 22,239 Shares of Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) President Rajeev Mehta sold 22,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,687,050.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $26,702.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CTSH stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,949,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,139. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $85.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 29,089 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 30,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 185,120 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,601 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp is a computer and technology company in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.