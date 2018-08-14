Insider Selling: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $3,192,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,552,950.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Kingsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 10th, Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $3,001,000.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $3,125,400.00.

BURL traded up $6.03 on Tuesday, hitting $166.18. 928,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,386. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.42. Burlington Stores Inc has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $166.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 16,096.86% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,445,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,680,000 after acquiring an additional 979,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,007,000 after acquiring an additional 199,902 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,314,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,288 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,470,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,816,000 after acquiring an additional 92,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,080,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,112,000 after acquiring an additional 85,948 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.59.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

