Insider Buying: salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Director Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 6,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.38 per share, with a total value of $878,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,426 shares in the company, valued at $12,211,897.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Susan Wojcicki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Wednesday, July 25th, Susan Wojcicki acquired 6,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.22 per share, with a total value of $877,320.00.

On Tuesday, June 19th, Susan Wojcicki acquired 6,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.11 per share, with a total value of $828,660.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Susan Wojcicki acquired 6,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.00 per share, with a total value of $792,000.00.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.57. 3,473,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,278,765. The stock has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a PE ratio of 322.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $90.09 and a 1-year high of $149.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $55,097,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 27.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 517,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $60,205,000 after purchasing an additional 111,906 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 28.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 227,540 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 50,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apertura Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $1,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised salesforce.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.48.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.