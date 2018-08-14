Insider Buying: Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.55 per share, for a total transaction of $392,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,701,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 346.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

