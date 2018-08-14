Insider Buying: Lilis Energy Inc (LLEX) CFO Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Lilis Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) CFO Joseph C. Daches purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.96. 497,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,954. Lilis Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southpaw Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lilis Energy by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Southpaw Asset Management LP now owns 3,135,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lilis Energy by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 765,647 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lilis Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lilis Energy by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 69,800 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lilis Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lilis Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lilis Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

Lilis Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Permian Basin is approximately 19,000 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico.

