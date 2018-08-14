Insider Buying: Aritzia Inc (ATZ) Director Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) Director Brian James Beaumont Hill bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.00 per share, with a total value of C$2,400,000.00.

ATZ stock opened at C$15.63 on Tuesday. Aritzia Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$10.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.03.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. Aritzia had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of C$167.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.36 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATZ. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 12th.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

