Insider Buying: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) insider Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $86,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,098,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,007,576.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:APLE opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.27 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 73.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,294,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,889,000 after buying an additional 1,400,124 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 109,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 22,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 242 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

