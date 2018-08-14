Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several research firms recently commented on INO. BidaskClub cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 37,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. 32.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

