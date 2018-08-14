Inogen Inc (INGN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) – Research analysts at Leerink Swann dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Inogen in a report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INGN. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Inogen to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Inogen from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Inogen from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Inogen in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.20.

Inogen stock opened at $226.25 on Monday. Inogen has a 1-year low of $90.84 and a 1-year high of $242.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. Inogen had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $97.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.61 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the second quarter worth $112,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the second quarter worth $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the first quarter worth $178,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the second quarter worth $216,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Heather D. Rider sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total value of $429,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,462.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $903,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,301.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,574 shares of company stock valued at $24,280,286. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

