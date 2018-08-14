Innoviva Inc (INVA) Shares Bought by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 1.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 13.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 16.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 296,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 8.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP George B. Abercrombie sold 8,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 305,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Desparbes sold 5,808 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $83,635.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 376,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INVA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Innoviva from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 26.39, a quick ratio of 26.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.25. Innoviva Inc has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 83.69% and a net margin of 70.01%. The firm had revenue of $67.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Innoviva Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

