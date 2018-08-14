Innogy (IGY) PT Set at €36.76 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €36.76 ($41.77) target price on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a report issued on Friday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €36.76 ($41.77) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.76 ($41.77) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Innogy in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €38.40 ($43.64) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €35.75 ($40.62).

Shares of ETR:IGY opened at €37.57 ($42.69) on Friday. Innogy has a one year low of €29.11 ($33.08) and a one year high of €42.68 ($48.50).

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

