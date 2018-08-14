ING Groep Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (ING)

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,662 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,052% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,296,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,519 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,893,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,852,000 after purchasing an additional 46,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ING Groep by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,428,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,968,000 after purchasing an additional 95,214 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ING Groep by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,923,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,428,000 after purchasing an additional 309,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ING Groep by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,147,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,292,000 after purchasing an additional 72,893 shares during the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. ING Groep has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $20.58.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.2799 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ING. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.