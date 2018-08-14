Infinera (INFN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

INFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Infinera to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.97.

Infinera stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.25. Infinera has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $208.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,804,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,084,000 after buying an additional 1,265,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,961,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,849,000 after buying an additional 1,222,230 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,247,000 after buying an additional 37,172 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,622,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,335,000 after buying an additional 106,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

