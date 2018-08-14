Infinera Corp. (INFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

INFN stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.25. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $208.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Infinera by 2,170.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 15,196 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 100.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

