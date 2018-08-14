Industrial Alliance Securities Upgrades Badger Daylighting (BAD) to “Buy”

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a C$36.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$34.50. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, June 22nd.

Shares of BAD stock traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$31.80. 211,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,862. Badger Daylighting has a 12-month low of C$22.37 and a 12-month high of C$32.71.

In other news, insider Michael James Tunney acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,295.00. Also, insider Wade Mark Wilson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.03 per share, with a total value of C$58,060.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,688 shares of company stock valued at $260,122.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

