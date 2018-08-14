Industrial Alliance Securities Increases Echelon Financial (EFH) Price Target to C$14.00

Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) had its price target hoisted by Industrial Alliance Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Echelon Financial stock opened at C$12.90 on Friday. Echelon Financial has a 52-week low of C$11.40 and a 52-week high of C$13.95.

Echelon Financial Company Profile

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites non-standard automobile insurance; and insurance for motorcycles, antique and classic vehicles, trailers, motor-homes, recreational vehicles, and personal property.

