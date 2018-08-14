Industrial Alliance Securities Boosts Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN) Price Target to C$50.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from C$43.50 to C$50.00 in a report released on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$36.75 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$38.50 to C$40.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.58.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

CAR.UN stock traded up C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$46.52. The company had a trading volume of 321,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,604. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$31.93 and a 12 month high of C$37.94.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. CAPREIT’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with long-term, monthly cash distributions; grow normalized funds from operations (NFFO), distributions and Unit value through the management of its properties, acquisitions and financial management, and reinvest capital within the property portfolio.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.