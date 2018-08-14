IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stake in GP Strategies Corp (GPX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of GP Strategies worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 1,392.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 115,034 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 581.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 92,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPX stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $289.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. GP Strategies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $133.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.50 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 1.78%. equities analysts expect that GP Strategies Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPX. Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on GP Strategies from $25.75 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

