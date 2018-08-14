Independent Research Reiterates “€41.00” Price Target for Aareal Bank (ARL)

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been given a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective by Independent Research in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($43.18) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($42.05) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Warburg Research set a €44.50 ($50.57) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €39.95 ($45.40).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Shares of ARL opened at €36.50 ($41.48) on Tuesday. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €33.35 ($37.90) and a 1 year high of €41.89 ($47.60).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties, and shopping centers in Europe, North America, and Asia.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.