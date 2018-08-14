Imperial Capital Weighs in on Wildhorse Resource Development Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (WRD)

Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) – Analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in a research report issued on Thursday, August 9th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Wildhorse Resource Development’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $225.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.16 million. Wildhorse Resource Development had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%.

WRD has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Wildhorse Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price target on Wildhorse Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

Shares of WRD stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of -1.00. Wildhorse Resource Development has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $29.67.

In other Wildhorse Resource Development news, insider Steve Saad Habachy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,230,431.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terence W. Lynch sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $295,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,015.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development during the first quarter worth $126,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development during the first quarter worth $184,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development during the second quarter worth $186,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development during the second quarter worth $254,000.

Wildhorse Resource Development Company Profile

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

