Imperial Capital Raises Diamondback Energy (FANG) Price Target to $165.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price lifted by Imperial Capital from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $11.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FANG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $159.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $167.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.48.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $131.87 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $85.73 and a 12 month high of $138.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $526.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $106,878.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $885,988.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,332 shares of company stock worth $1,367,579. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,954,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 57.5% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $1,102,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

