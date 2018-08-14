ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (IMUC) Issues Earnings Results

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:IMUC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,136. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.55.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its products include ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy for the treatment of diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targets tumor associated antigens on ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers.

