IKONICS (IKNX) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IKONICS earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.5453563257622 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, TheStreet raised IKONICS from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

IKONICS stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167. IKONICS has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 million, a PE ratio of 74.61 and a beta of -0.06.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. IKONICS had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $4.63 million for the quarter.

IKONICS Company Profile

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions.

