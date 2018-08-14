iKang Healthcare Group (KANG) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.50

Media coverage about iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:KANG) has trended very positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iKang Healthcare Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.50 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 44.4011091208093 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

KANG has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded iKang Healthcare Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised iKang Healthcare Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of KANG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 24,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 0.07. iKang Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $21.01.

iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:KANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.53 million during the quarter. iKang Healthcare Group had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%.

About iKang Healthcare Group

iKang Healthcare Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides preventive healthcare solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Medical Examinations and Other Medical Services, and Dental Services. It offers a range of medical examinations, including internal, gynecology, ophthalmology, ENT, dental, lab tests, electrocardiogram, ultrasound, and X-ray examination items.

