IFP Advisors Inc Has $13.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.02 and a 52 week high of $113.46.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

