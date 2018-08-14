IFP Advisors Inc Buys 25,112 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,112 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 265.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $36.35.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.