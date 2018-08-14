IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 19,950 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 59,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 654.2% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 31,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,169 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $113.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $122.51. The stock has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $16.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.35.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.