Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Has $19.42 Million Holdings in Raymond James (RJF)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. reduced its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,650 shares during the quarter. Raymond James accounts for about 2.9% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. owned about 0.15% of Raymond James worth $19,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $135,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $102.17.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RJF. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Raymond James from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Raymond James from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $220,167.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

