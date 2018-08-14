IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) PT Raised to $244.00 at Barclays

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective lifted by Barclays to $244.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp to a buy rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $189.35 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.60.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $191.17 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $103.02 and a 1 year high of $195.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.15.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $1.50. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

