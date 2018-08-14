IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Aegis

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective hoisted by Aegis from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Monday. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $186.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.58. 20,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 251.27, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.15. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $103.02 and a one year high of $195.91.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.09%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

