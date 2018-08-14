HUYA Inc – (HUYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $41.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given HUYA an industry rank of 198 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get HUYA alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUYA shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HUYA in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on HUYA in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. 86 Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

NYSE HUYA traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 143,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,661. HUYA has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $50.82.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the second quarter worth $146,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the second quarter valued at $164,441,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the second quarter valued at $204,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the second quarter valued at $230,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUYA (HUYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.