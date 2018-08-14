Hugo Boss AG Common Stock (BOSS) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($93.18) target price on Hugo Boss AG Common Stock (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOSS. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($77.27) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €77.83 ($88.44).

Hugo Boss AG Common Stock stock opened at €70.78 ($80.43) on Monday. Hugo Boss AG Common Stock has a twelve month low of €61.15 ($69.49) and a twelve month high of €81.34 ($92.43).

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

