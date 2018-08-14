Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.24 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) will announce sales of $179.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.86 million. Hudson Pacific Properties posted sales of $172.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $732.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $709.79 million to $769.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $783.48 million per share, with estimates ranging from $767.15 million to $794.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $175.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $45.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $355,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,412.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $179,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,628.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,213 shares of company stock worth $2,444,449. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 131,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 616,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,851,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,105,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,182,000 after buying an additional 683,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HPP stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $33.62. 49,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,289. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value.

