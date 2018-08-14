Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $13.00 target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $704.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $375.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 364,281 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 37.7% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,498,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,112,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after purchasing an additional 419,162 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 87.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,210,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,082,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 101,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

