Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.33

News coverage about Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hospitality Properties Trust earned a news impact score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.6474008102298 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently commented on HPT. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on Hospitality Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPT opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48). Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.38%.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

