Hortonworks Inc (HDP) Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,432,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100,872 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.81% of Hortonworks worth $26,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDP. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hortonworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hortonworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Hortonworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hortonworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its position in shares of Hortonworks by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 17,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hortonworks alerts:

In other news, insider Scott Reasoner sold 6,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Davidson sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $643,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,099,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,523,171.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,085 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,022. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Nomura started coverage on Hortonworks in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

NASDAQ:HDP opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. Hortonworks Inc has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $86.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hortonworks Inc will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hortonworks Profile

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hortonworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hortonworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.