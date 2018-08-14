Home Depot Inc (HD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to report earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91. Home Depot reported earnings of $2.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $9.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $10.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 399.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $30.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Loop Capital set a $200.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.32.

HD stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.10. 11,476,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703,427. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $207.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. The company has a market cap of $226.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Stephanie Linnartz bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $8,510,375.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,693,072.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

