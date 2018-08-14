Home Depot (HD) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.46. The company issued revenue guidance of +7% YoY to $108.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.90 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Loop Capital set a $200.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.32.

Shares of HD stock opened at $194.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $207.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 399.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $8,510,375.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,693,072.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Linnartz acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.57 per share, with a total value of $187,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Home Depot stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 3.7% of HC Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

