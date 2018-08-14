Home Depot (HD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.20, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $30.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 399.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Home Depot updated its FY19 guidance to $9.42 EPS.

NYSE HD opened at $194.14 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $207.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $226.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $8,510,375.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,693,072.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephanie Linnartz acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.57 per share, with a total value of $187,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Home Depot stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000. Home Depot accounts for 3.7% of HC Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $200.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.32.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.