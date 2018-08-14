Hologic (HOLX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

“HOLX filed an 8-K this morning announcing it is suspending the marketing and distribution of its TempSure Vitalia handpieces and single-use probes. This is in response to an FDA public statement issued on 7/30/18 expressing concerns for vaginal rejuvenation” procedures using energy-based devices and a letter to HOLX from the FDA regarding its MonaLisa Touch laser product (we note that the letter did not mention Vitalia). The 8-K notes that HOLX had included ~$7M of revenue from Vitalia in its F4Q18 guidance or ~0.9% of our current estimate. The revenue impact could be higher than this in F4Q18 depending on how many returns of unused Vitalia products it receives, however.”,” Needham & Company LLC’s analyst commented.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hologic from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Hologic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.47.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.90. 101,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,268. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. Hologic has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.14 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $389,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,241,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,593,000 after acquiring an additional 535,745 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,813,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,085,000 after acquiring an additional 282,510 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,301,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,995,000 after acquiring an additional 301,278 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,739,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,993,000 after acquiring an additional 77,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 818.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,521,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,091 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

