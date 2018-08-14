Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:HOLI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 356,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,605. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOLI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

