Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:HOLI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 356,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,605. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOLI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

