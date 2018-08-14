Holly Energy Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 703 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 757% compared to the average daily volume of 82 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $2,111,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,491,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,438,000 after purchasing an additional 406,275 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 3.5% during the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 128,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 230,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. 32.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEP. ValuEngine raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

HEP traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.52. 520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,697. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.94. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.41 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 34.10%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Holly Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

