HL Financial Services LLC Sells 520 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

HL Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 231.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 210.5% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $108.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

