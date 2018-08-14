HL Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

HL Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,360 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.9% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,775 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 10.0% in the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 11,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,724 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 17.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the airline’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $25,056.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,914.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark R. Shaw sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $286,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,709.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 22.16%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

