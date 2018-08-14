Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HIK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,250 ($15.95) to GBX 1,475 ($18.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 997 ($12.72) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an add rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,300 ($16.58) to GBX 1,560 ($19.90) in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,151.70 ($14.69).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,655 ($21.11) on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 814.20 ($10.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,346 ($29.93).

In related news, insider Sigurdur Olafsson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,309 ($16.70) per share, with a total value of £261,800 ($333,971.17). Also, insider John J. Castellani purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,377 ($17.57) per share, for a total transaction of £13,770 ($17,566.02).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.