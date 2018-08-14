Highwoods Properties (HIW) Given “Sell” Rating at Wood & Company

Wood & Company reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 target price on Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. DA Davidson set a $60.00 target price on Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Shares of HIW opened at $48.86 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.37). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.40%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 14,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $706,484.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $186,998.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,491.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,817 shares of company stock worth $942,532. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fullyintegrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

