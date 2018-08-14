Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) Trading Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $13.00. 1,836,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,873,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Specifically, insider William E. Barker sold 12,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $159,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCLP. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Simmons lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hi-Crush Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.26.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $248.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.12 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Hi-Crush Partners LP will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Hi-Crush Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hi-Crush Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 297.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCLP. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Hi-Crush Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

