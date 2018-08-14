Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hi-Crush Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.6100999275869 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Hi-Crush Partners alerts:

HCLP stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.55. 61,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.40. Hi-Crush Partners has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $248.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.12 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Hi-Crush Partners will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Hi-Crush Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Hi-Crush Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 297.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCLP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Hi-Crush Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hi-Crush Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.26.

In other news, insider William E. Barker sold 12,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $159,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hi-Crush Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hi-Crush Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.