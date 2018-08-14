Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.65

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.65 and last traded at $60.45, with a volume of 5315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.95.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $129.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 2,802 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $168,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,637 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John K. Schmidt sold 20,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $1,124,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,980. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 138.6% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 32.1% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.