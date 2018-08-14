Head-To-Head Survey: Twitter (TWTR) & Sify Technologies (SIFY)

Twitter (NASDAQ: SIFY) and Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Twitter alerts:

60.0% of Twitter shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Twitter shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sify Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Twitter does not pay a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Twitter has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twitter and Sify Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter $2.44 billion 10.17 -$108.06 million $0.06 546.67 Sify Technologies $318.04 million 0.21 $14.19 million N/A N/A

Sify Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twitter.

Profitability

This table compares Twitter and Sify Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter 8.57% 4.37% 2.92% Sify Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Twitter and Sify Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter 3 21 10 0 2.21 Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Twitter currently has a consensus price target of $32.48, indicating a potential downside of 0.96%. Sify Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Sify Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sify Technologies is more favorable than Twitter.

Summary

Twitter beats Sify Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties, and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company has operations in the United States and internationally. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers Internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services. The Data Center Services segment provides co-location, regular backup, server load balancing, and remote backup solutions; messaging, shared hosting, network, and security services; storage and virtualization services; and managed voice services to resident enterprises. The Cloud and Managed Services segment offers on-demand hosting services; and remote and onsite infrastructure management services that manages and supports customer operating systems, applications, and database layers, as well as utility-based on-demand storage service that manages the lifecycle of enterprise information. The Technology Integration Services segment provides data center build, network integration, information security, end user computing, and collaborative tools and solutions. The Applications Integration Services segment offers a range of Web-applications; and operates online portals, including sify.com and samachar.com, which acts as principal entry points and gateway for accessing the Internet, as well as related content sites. Sify Technologies Limited also provides Website design, development, content management, online assessment tools, and search engine optimization services; messaging and collaboration services and solutions; online testing engine and network management services; and online exam engine solutions. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.